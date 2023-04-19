Pervaiz Elahi vows to stand besides Imran Khan despite cases, inquiries

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has vowed to stand besides party chairman Imran Khan despite the registration of cases and inquiries by the government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pervaiz Elahi said in a statement that they will not leave supporting Imran Khan despite the government’s cases and inquiries against them.

He made the statement during a meeting with former Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Afzal Sahi. During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation.

The PTI president said that only Imran Khan can bring back prosperity and development to the country. He slammed the government for running propaganda and damaging the image of Pakistan globally.

Pervaiz said that the government is sending messages that it is not in a position to conduct elections in one position. He said that nobody will make investments in Pakistan if the government runs propaganda against the country.

Yesterday, Pervaiz Elahi met the party chairman Imran Khan and discussed the matters related to the issuance of tickets for the Punjab polls.

Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi held discussions on the PTI tickets for the Punjab polls and the current political situation. During the meeting, Khan also inquired about Moonis Elahi.

The PTI chief said that the rulers were setting a wrong trend of not implementing the Supreme Court’s (SC) orders. He said that former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani had faced disqualification over the contempt of court and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to face the same penalty soon.

