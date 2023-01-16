Pervaiz Elahi writes to Governor Punjab for caretaker govt set-up

LAHORE: The chief minister (CM) of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi on Monday wrote to Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman for caretaker government set-up in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pervaiz Elahi sent a letter to Governor Punjab mentioning the finalized three potential candidates for caretaker Punjab CM.

The letter included three potential candidates Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Naseer Khan, and Nasir Mehmood Khosa.

In a separate development, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to consult with chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on the caretaker setup in Punjab.

The opposition leader in the Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz will nominate a representative on his behalf as he is abroad.

The representative will consult with Pervaiz Elahi to finalise the name of the caretaker CM Punjab.

Earlier, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

“We are sending these names to the Punjab governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

