21.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pervaiz Elahi’s health deteriorates in jail, shifted to RIC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taken to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his health deteriorated in prison, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Doctors at the PIC conducted Elahi’s medical tests on complaints of chest pain. The reports of his electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram are awaited.

Pervaiz Elahi is among several PTI leaders and supporters who have been apprehended as part of the crackdown on PTI leadership following the violent unrest in the country after Imran Khan’s initial arrest on May 9.

It may be noted that Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.