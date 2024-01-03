Pervaiz Elahi’s health deteriorates in jail, shifted to RIC

RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taken to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his health deteriorated in prison, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Doctors at the PIC conducted Elahi’s medical tests on complaints of chest pain. The reports of his electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram are awaited.

Pervaiz Elahi is among several PTI leaders and supporters who have been apprehended as part of the crackdown on PTI leadership following the violent unrest in the country after Imran Khan’s initial arrest on May 9.

It may be noted that Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.