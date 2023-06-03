Pervaiz Elahi’s spokesperson arrested from Gujranwala court premises

GUJRANWALA: The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s spokesperson Chaudhry Iqbal from the premises of Gujranwala district and sessions court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Iqbal was arrested immediately as he arrived at the court earlier today. He was taken into custody and transferred to the local CIA headquarters.

Moreover, Parvez Elahi’s fellow leader Khawaja Waqar has also been arrested by the local police.

The PTI central president and former Punjab chief minister is likely to be presented in court today from the Anti-Corruption Establishment regional headquarters in Gujranwala.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case on Friday evening, shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in a graft case.

A district court in Lahore today discharged PTI President Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, a day after he was arrested from outside his residence by officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption cases registered against Elahi in Gujranwala and Lahore. Pervaiz Elahi was produced before the Lahore court in two corruption cases wherein the anti-graft watchdog sought 14-day physical remand.

As per the order, the Lahore court termed the case against Elahi not “well-founded” as per the ACE investigation and inquiry. It further ordered the PTI leader’s “immediate release if not required in any other criminal case”.