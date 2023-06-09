Pervez Khattak likely to join Jahangir Tareen’s IPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak, who recently resigned from the president of the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, is mulling over joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party, ARY News reported on Friday quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Khattak was in contact with Jahangir Tareen and can join him along with his companions in the coming days.

“Pervez Khattak will likely become general secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan party,” say sources.

Earlier, it emerged that Khattak will launch his own political party and PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup.

Yesterday, seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istihkam-e-Pakistan” party. Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istihkam-e-Pakistan” Jahangir Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Jahangir Tareen had said that they worked hard in PTI for reforms in Pakistan but unfortunately, they did not work on their manifesto and people got disappointed from PTI.

The May 9 violence the politics across the country and if the preparators and mastermind of the May 9 riots are not punished it will be damaging for the country, he added.

Jahangir Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.