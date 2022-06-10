Friday, June 10, 2022
Pervez Musharraf hospitalised, going through a difficult stage: family

The family of the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has clarified that he has been hospitalised for the last three weeks but he was not put on a ventilator.

The family issued a clarification after the false reports of his demise started circulating on social media.

In a Twitter message, the family said, “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).”

“[He is] going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” Musharraf’s family requested the people.

The former military ruler had left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) spokesperson Amaan Khan Tareen also refuted the false reports of Musharraf’s demise.

Musharraf had been handed death sentence by a special court on December 17, 2019, in the high treason case.

Web Desk

