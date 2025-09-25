PESA 2025: Pakistan’s Pharma Industry Steps Forward as a Pillar of the Economy and Global Pride

Islamabad, September 2025: The 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and the 4th Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025) concluded in Islamabad with resounding success, highlighting the pharmaceutical industry’s growing role as a backbone of Pakistan’s economy and a source of national pride.

Held at the Serena Hotel, the event drew government leaders, regulators, international experts, diplomats, and more than 50 leading pharmaceutical companies. Over the course of the day, participants celebrated industry achievements, debated pressing challenges, and mapped out a bold vision for the sector’s future.

Pharma as the Backbone of Healthcare and the Economy

In his address, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized the timeliness of the summit’s theme, “Health, Climate Change and Resilience”.

“The pharmaceutical sector has played a vital role in boosting exports while ensuring the local availability of medicines. Its achievements deserve recognition as part of Pakistan’s broader economic and social progress,” he said.

Gilani underlined that Pakistan was steadily moving toward self-sufficiency in healthcare, with pharma positioned as a critical enabler of this goal.

Setting Ambitious Export Targets

One of the event’s defining moments came when Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal challenged the industry to adopt a transformative vision for exports.

“Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry must set an ambitious target of $30 billion in exports within the next five years,” he urged. “Work day and night, adopt reverse engineering, and show the world Pakistan’s strength.”

His call to action reflected both the confidence in the sector’s potential and the government’s expectation for pharma to emerge as a major contributor to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.

Global Standards No Longer Optional

Compliance with international standards emerged as a recurring theme at the summit. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, made it clear that global integration was no longer a choice.

“In today’s interconnected world, aligning with global benchmarks—such as WHO standards, Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention Scheme compliance, and MHRA certifications—is no longer optional but essential,” he stated.

By strengthening regulatory credibility, he noted, Pakistan can unlock access to more markets, expand exports, and cement its status as a reliable partner in global healthcare.

Recognizing Excellence: PESA 2025 Winners

The highlight of the evening was the PESA Awards, where dozens of pharmaceutical companies were honored for their role in driving exports, innovation, and quality standards.

This year, seven companies received the prestigious dual recognition for Pharma Export Excellence and International Quality Standards Achievement:

ATCO Laboratories

CCL Pharma

Getz Pharma

Herbion Pakistan

Nabiqasim Industries

Pacific Pharma

PharmEvo

Remington Pharma

Schazoo Zaka

Together, these seven companies represent the gold standard of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry, demonstrating the ability to compete globally on both scale and compliance.

Other winners and finalists included:

AGP Limited, ATCO Laboratories, Bio-Labs, Bosch Pharma, Brookes Pharma, Don Valley Pharma, Efroze Chemicals, Genix Pharma, Genome Pharma, Geofman Pharma, Helix Pharma, Herbion Pakistan, HIGH-Q Pharma, Hiranis Pharma, Hoechst Pakistan, Indus Pharma, Macter International, Medipak Limited, Medisure Laboratories, MTI Medical, Nabiqasim Industries, Opal Laboratories, Otsuka Pakistan, Pacific Pharma, Pharmatec Pakistan, Pharmedic Laboratories, Remington Pharma, S. J. & G. Fazul Ellahie, Saffron Pharma, Sami Pharma, Sante (Pvt.) Ltd., Schazoo SPL, Schazoo Zaka, Scilife Pharma, Selmore Pharma, Shaigan Pharma, Stallion Pharma, Star Laboratories, Surge Laboratories, Swiss Pharma, Tabros Pharma, The Searle Co. Ltd., Uniferoz, W Group, and ZAFA Pharmaceutical.

Collectively, these organizations embody the strength, resilience, and global ambition of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, which recorded $457 million in exports in FY25 — a two-decade high with 34% growth.

The summit also provided a platform for international experts to share strategies on innovation, compliance, and digital transformation.

Jim Harris , AI and innovation strategist, spoke on AI and the Future of Pharma, outlining how artificial intelligence is reshaping R&D and personalized medicine.

, AI and innovation strategist, spoke on AI and the Future of Pharma, outlining how artificial intelligence is reshaping R&D and personalized medicine. Geoff Tsen, Ph.D. (USP) focused on quality, resilience, and competitiveness in emerging markets.

focused on quality, resilience, and competitiveness in emerging markets. Philippe Gerwill (ex-Novartis) emphasized human-centric digital transformation in healthcare.

emphasized human-centric digital transformation in healthcare. Zakieh Al-Kurdi (USP) addressed regulatory policy and patient trust.

addressed regulatory policy and patient trust. Khalid Ahmad Sheikh (UCL, UK) advocated for building a culture of quality that goes “beyond compliance.”

These sessions equipped Pakistani pharma leaders with strategies for thriving in a BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, Incomprehensible) world.

The discussions and awards culminated in a renewed industry-wide commitment to:

Expand exports aggressively into new international markets.

aggressively into new international markets. Invest in research and development for innovative and life-saving medicines.

for innovative and life-saving medicines. Strengthen compliance with WHO, PIC/S, and MHRA certifications.

with WHO, PIC/S, and MHRA certifications. Build resilience through AI, digital transformation, and sustainability.

With these steps, Pakistan’s pharma industry aims to not only sustain momentum but also to achieve the $30 billion export vision set by the Health Minister.

The success of PESA 2025 underscored the pharmaceutical industry’s dual identity: as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and as a symbol of pride on the global stage.

By combining political support, global alignment, and the innovative spirit of its companies, the industry has proven that it is not merely competing internationally — it is thriving, leading, and shaping the future of healthcare worldwide.