PESA 2025: Showcasing Pakistan’s Pharma as the Backbone of the Economy and a Global Pride

As Pakistan prepares to host the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and the 4th PESA, Pharma Export Awards on 24th September 2025 at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, the spotlight once again turns to an industry that has become one of the country’s most resilient and promising economic pillars: the pharmaceutical sector.

The Unsung Backbone of Pakistan’s Economy

Producing over 90% of medicines locally, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry has established itself as a cornerstone of the national healthcare system. Beyond ensuring access to affordable, high-quality medicines for millions of citizens, the sector has emerged as a vital contributor to the economy.

In FY25, pharmaceutical exports surged to $457 million, reflecting a two-decade high growth of 34%. This remarkable performance places pharma among the fastest-growing export segments of Pakistan, creating jobs, earning foreign exchange, and strengthening the country’s economic resilience.

“PESA 2025” More than an Award Ceremony

The Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025) is not just a platform to recognize outstanding exporters; it is a national celebration of excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness. By honoring companies that have expanded Pakistan’s presence into over 60 international markets, PESA 2025 underscores how local innovation is shaping global healthcare solutions.

The awards also serve to inspire the next generation of companies to push boundaries, not only in production but also in compliance with international quality benchmarks, regulatory frameworks, and advanced technologies.

Global Recognition, Local Strength

This year’s summit brings together a stellar lineup of international experts, including:

JimHarris (AI, GenAI & Disruptive Innovation Expert) on how AI is transforming drug discovery and personalized medicine.

GeoffTsen, D. (USP) on aligning with global quality standards for competitiveness.

PhilippeGerwill (ex-Novartis, Futurist) on digital transformation and human-centric

Zakieh Al-Kurdi (USP) on regulatory frameworks and advancing trust in medicines.

Their insights will equip Pakistani pharma leaders with strategies to thrive in a BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, Incomprehensible) world, ensuring the industry’s sustained growth in uncertain global conditions.

Pharma as Pakistan’s Global Pride

The Pakistani pharmaceutical industry is more than an economic driver; it is a source of national pride. Its achievements during crises such as COVID-19 and natural disasters proved its resilience and capability to serve not just the domestic population but also international markets.

By celebrating exporters who exemplify innovation, resilience, and quality, PESA 2025 reinforces the message that Pakistan is not only meeting global standards but actively shaping them. Each trophy awarded is more than recognition, it is a declaration that Pakistan’s pharma is ready to lead on the global stage.

As the world converges in Islamabad for PESA 2025, the event will reaffirm the pharmaceutical sector’s status as a backbone of Pakistan’s economy and a rising symbol of global excellence.

The summit and awards are a reminder that with the right mix of innovation, compliance, and resilience, Pakistan’s pharma industry can continue to expand its global footprint, taking pride at home and building trust abroad.