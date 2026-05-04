The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has introduced a QR code facility, enabling consumers to pay their electricity bills online from the comfort of their homes.

According to a spokesperson, QR codes have now been printed on electricity bills to enhance customer convenience and streamline the payment process.

Consumers are advised to verify their name and address on the bill before scanning the QR code to ensure accuracy and avoid any potential issues.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed all government institutions to provide QR codes on all bills to facilitate citizens.

He was addressing a review meeting in Islamabad today on the promotion of cashless economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the goals of the digital payments system must be achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

He appreciated the government’s economic team and the State Bank for promoting payments through the digital system RAAST for salaries, pensions and direct payments to vendors at the federal and provincial levels.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif praised the Ministry of Finance for making direct payments amounting to 1.6 trillion rupees by the federal and provincial governments from July 2025 to January 2026.

He also commended the team of Benazir Income Support Programme for providing relief funds to seventy-one percent of deserving people under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Relief Package.