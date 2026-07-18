PESCO takes important measure to improve power management

DI KHAN : The installation of Advanced Power Management System (APMS) smart meters on distribution transformers of the 11kV Muslim Bazar feeder is progressing rapidly in Dera Ismail Khan under the directives of the Ministry of Energy.

The installation campaign is being carried out under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE) PESCO Dera Circle, Engineer Hizbullah Mehsud.

According to PESCO officials, the project is being implemented by the City Division under the leadership of Executive Engineer (XEN) Engineer Imran Khan Gandapur. The Line Superintendent-I of the Muslim Bazar feeder, along with his technical team, is overseeing the installation work, while the other senior officials of City-I Sub-Division also visited the site to review the progress.

PESCO officials said the primary objective of installing APMS smart meters is to enable independent monitoring of each distribution transformer.

Under the new system, load management will be implemented only in areas where electricity bill recovery remains low, line losses are high, or electricity theft is reported, instead of imposing outages across the entire feeder.

Speaking to the media, SE Engineer Hizbullah Mehsud said the modern system would help protect areas with timely bill payments and minimal power theft from unnecessary load-shedding.

He said the initiative would promote a fairer distribution of electricity, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the overall performance of the power distribution network.