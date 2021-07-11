City admin asked to clear garbage from Peshawar airport surroundings over birds strikes

PESHAWAR: The incidents of birds striking the planes around Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar are increasing due to poor sanitation arrangements.

According to the airport manager, due to poor sanitation arrangements around the airport, birds hovering on the dirt are causing collisions with planes, and collisions with birds can pose a threat to aircraft and passengers.

The district administration should ensure garbage disposal and cleaning arrangements around the airport, make restaurants and meat shops clean and tidy. Eid ul Adha is also approaching and steps should be taken for this, the airport manager said in a letter penned to the district administration.

It is to be noted that due to garbage in the residential areas around the airport, it has become common for birds to come to the airport.

On the other hand, in view of the dumping of the remains of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Civil Aviation has launched an awareness campaign.

The CAA says that efforts are being made to ensure that airplanes are not harmed by birds coming in due to debris and that the arrival of birds increases due to the presence of debris.

The CAA has appealed to citizens to play their part in safeguarding national assets and air travel, dumping animal remains and rubbish at designated places on Eid al-Adha.