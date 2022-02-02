Peshawar airport manager’s post still vacant

KARACHI: The post of airport manager at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport has been lying vacant for the last four months, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The major airport of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is being run without an airport manager for four months as an officer was given additional charge of the deputy airport manager.

The deputy airport manager expressed concerns over the Covid testing fee and demanded to reduce the charges. It may be noted here that Bacha Khan International Airport is facing a shortage of Covid testing kits.

Moreover, some of the staffers deputed at the major airport were not trained and Covid testing charges are also high.

The deputy airport manager of Peshawar airport summoned a session at 11:00 am tomorrow and ordered all concerned officers to ensure their attendance.

Comments