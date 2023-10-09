31.9 C
Peshawar: ATC extends PTI leaders interim bail in May 09 case

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended interim bail of former ministers, lawmakers of PTI in May 09 and 10 cases, ARY News reported.

The court heard bail petitions of former provincial ministers and assembly members. It extended bails of Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Sher Ali Arbab, Asif Khan and others in cases of violent incidents on May 09 and 10.

ATC extended interim bails in case number 221 and 222 till October 17.

The court also ordered the accused to join investigation of cases with regard to attacks on properties including Radio Pakistan and the provincial election commission’s office.

Police charged accused of damaging the Radio Pakistan building and the election commission office and other properties in violent incidents.

“There are two cases registered against accused in Sharqi police station and another at Khan Raziq Shaheed police station,” police said.

The court confirmed interim bail of the accused in case registered in Khan Raziq Shaheed police station.

The ATC will hear interim bail petitions of two cases registered at Sharqi police station on Oct. 17.

