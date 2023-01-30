Peshawar blast: PM demands immediate report; expresses anger at IG

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his anger at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector-General (IG) of Police and sought an immediate report of a suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the prime minister – who had arrived in Peshawar following a suicide attack – directed KP IG to submit an immediate report of the incident.

“How the attacker entered Peshawar’s Police Lines,” PM Shehbaz asked IG. To which, he replied it might be possible the attackers were already living inside the area, adding that further investigation was underway.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir arrived in Peshawar following the suicide bombing at a provincial capital’s mosque that claimed lives of at least 32 people.

PM Shehbaz accompanied by the army chief also visited the Lady Reading Hospital in the provincial capital and inquired after the health of injured.

Information Minister Marriyum, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Read More: Rana Sanaullah says Peshawar blast was ‘suicide attack’

A suicide blast in Peshawar’s Police Lines mosque claimed the lives of at least 32 people and wounded more than 150 people.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

A part of the mosque has collapsed. The nature of the blast is unknown as per initial reports. An eye witness while talking to ARY News said, he was going to the mosque when the blast occurred and panic prevailed.

Comments