Peshawar-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing due to technical fault

A Peshawar-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight made an emergency landing at the Dubai International Airport due to a technical fault soon, ARY News reported.

According to sources in aviation, the PIA flight PK-284 made an emergency landing 50 minutes after it took off.

Sources said that the passengers was transported to the lounge to examine his health.

Earlier, on August 27, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 cargo plane en route from Addis Ababa city to Ahmedabad, India, made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The plane landed in Karachi after it failing to land at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to aviation sources, the plane attempted to land in Ahmedabad but was unable to do so due to unknown reasons.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructed the pilot to perform a go-around at 1,500 feet. Unable to land, the pilot diverted the flight, ET 3644, to Karachi.