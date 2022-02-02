Peshawar BRT nominated for 2022 Sustainable Transport Award

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport has been nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award and the project initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will be awarded on February 9 in Washington, D.C., ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The KP information department said that Peshawar BRT will be awarded Sustainable Transport Award on February 9 in the United States (US).

The award ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C. ‘to celebrate three cities that are transforming their streets, prioritizing sustainability, and expanding access and mobility for all residents.’

Peshawar is among the three cities across the world nominated for the Sustainable Transport Award.

بہترین ٹرانسپورٹ سروس کے حامل دنیا کے 3 شہروں کی فہرست میں بس ریپڈ ٹرانسپورٹ پشاور (بی آر ٹی) کا شمارایک بڑی کامیابی ہے

پشاور کوجدید ترین ریپڈ بس سروس کی وجہ سے2022سسٹین ایبل ٹرانسپورٹ ایوارڈ کے لئے نامزدکیا گیا ہے۔

9فروری کو واشنگٹن ڈی سی میں ایوارڈ تقسیم کی تقریب منعقد ہوگی https://t.co/B0RqiZ1D9O pic.twitter.com/9tH91RkpDK — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 2, 2022

It may be noted that Peshawar BRT is providing the best transport facilities to 200,000 commuters on a daily basis.

According to Sustainable Transport Award’s website, ITDP and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee select a city each year, that has implemented innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year.

It read, “These strategies improve mobility for all residents, reduce transportation greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, and improve safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians. The winning city and honorable mentions are honored in a virtual ceremony hosted in February of the winning year.”

