Peshawar BRT nominated for another international award

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been nominated for Prize for Cities Award 2022 under World Resources Institute (WRI) forum, ARY News reported.

According to the TransPeshawar spokesperson, the World Resources Institute (WRI) has nominated Peshawar BRT for Prize for Cities Award 2022.

He said that a total of 260 projects from 155 cities were selected for the Prize for Cities award. Among them, BRT Peshawar has been nominated as top 5.

He further said that BRT Peshawar has earlier been accorded the status of International Gold Standard Service.

“So far, only 6 countries around the world have won the BRT Gold Standard Service Award,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) received the Gold Standard Service award from Technical Committee of the BRT Standards for providing environment-friendly services to the people of provincial capital.

It may be noted that Peshawar BRT is providing the best transport facilities to 200,000 commuters on a daily basis.

