Peshawar BRT service at risk of closure over funds shortage

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which caters to 300,000 commuters in the provincial capital on a daily basis, is at risk of closure over a shortage of funds.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) authorities in a letter penned to the KP caretaker government have demanded of the government to pay the last three months’ dues worth Rs450 million for the continuation of the service.