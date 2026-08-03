PESHAWAR: Two suspects allegedly involved in the recent attack on Tehkal Police Station were killed during an encounter with police near Regi Graveyard in Peshawar, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Ikhtiarullah and Nauman alias Taure. Authorities claimed that both suspects were killed by gunfire from their own accomplices during the exchange of fire.

Police said all personnel remained unharmed in the encounter, although an official police vehicle sustained damage.

During the operation, police recovered an SMG, a .30-bore pistol, and a hand grenade from the suspects. Five of their accomplices managed to escape and a search operation is underway to apprehend them.

According to police, both suspects were among those who had opened fire at the main gate of Tehkal Police Station in a late-night attack on July 28.

Following the attack, Tehkal Police registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other relevant provisions against five proclaimed offenders.

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The FIR states that the attack was allegedly carried out by Adil, Aqib, Sherdil, and two of their accomplices, who opened indiscriminate fire at the police station. Police personnel and members of the public present inside the station remained unharmed.

The exchange of fire, initiated in response by police, continued for nearly 30 minutes. The attackers later fled the scene under the cover of darkness, taking advantage of the densely populated area.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of SHO Tariq Khan, states that three brothers — Adil alias Adalay, Aqib, and Sherdil, residents of Arbab Road — are wanted by police in several serious criminal cases.