Peshawar: Four accused involved in violence arrested

PESHAWAR: Four key accused involved in disparaging military memorials including the statue of martyred Col. Sher Khan, have been arrested citing police ARY News reported on Saturday.

A police crackdown has been underway against violent protests on July 09 including identification and arrest of the accused involved in violence.

Police has detained 49 involved in violence and chanting slogans against state institutions, police said.

“Arrested accused have been involved in vandalizing statues of the national heroes,” police authorities said.

“The accused being identified with various footages of the incidents,” according to police.

The accused were arrested from various areas of Mardan district, police said.

Violent incidents reported across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 09.

Protests were held in major cities of the country as the party workers were agitated over arrest of the PTI chairman, with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan provinces and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore and the military memorials in various parts of the country came under attack during protest of PTI workers.