Peshawar-Karachi train service to restore from Oct 1st

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways has decided to restore train service from Peshawar to Karachi from October 1st, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Damages to train tracks in flood-hit area will be repaired and renovated in round the clock 24 hours shift duties.

Chief Engineer Pakistan Railways has inspected the railway track from Sukkur to Karachi route.

The repair work of the track, which damaged in devastating floods in the region, will be completed by September 29, railway officials said.

“Train booking for the route will begin in the next two days, according to officials.

Pakistan Railways had extended suspension of train operation from Karachi for 10 more days on September 20, citing damages to train tracks from Nawabshah to Khairpur.

The department had issued a notification to reimburse advance booking fees to customers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the train operation from Karachi has been suspended for the last one month due to flooding.

“Train tracks have started drying at multiple locations from Nawabshah to Khairpur, while it is underwater from Paddidan to Bochheri”, officials said.

The track from Bhirya Road station to Paddidan has dried up completely. While, train operation, with a caution speed of 15 km/h, can be restored from Bochheri to Paddidan, officials said.

The department is conducting a survey of the track condition from Ran Pathani station to Khairpur.

Railways had announced to restore operations of eight express trains to Rohri, weeks after operations were suspended following devastating monsoon rainfall which resulted in floods in the Sindh.

