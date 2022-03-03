Peshawar man turns scrap metal into unique sculptures

While most of us usually get rid of old junk and scrap metal, a Peshawar-based sculptor uses discarded metal objects to create unique art pieces.

Naseem Yousafzai has crafted sculptures of humans, animals, birds, and vehicles.

“No work is difficult for an artist. It is just if he starts doing it, he can definitely do it. First of all, a person needs to be good at drawing. If your drawing is good, you can create sculptures,” Yousafzai said, while speaking to ARY News morning programme Bakhabar Savera.

He said he learnt the art of making sculptures on his own. “No one in my family does this work nor is there any academy in Peshawar where I dwell to impart training in sculptures. It’s a God-gifted art,” he elaborated.

To a question, he said he draws his inspiration for sculptures from things around him and turns whatever ideas that come into his mind into artwork using discarded objects and scrap metal.

Yousafzai has also created a portrait of Prime Minister Imran Khan using coins of denomination Rs1.

