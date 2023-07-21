34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
Peshawar man’s vehicle stolen from outside traffic police picket

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident, a Peshawar man was deprived of his vehicle, who came to pay his challan at a traffic police picket in the city, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man parked his vehicle near the police picket at Bacha Khan Chowk, Peshawar to pay his fine.

The man was stunned when he couldn’t find his vehicle after coming out of the traffic police picket. The police have launched a probe to recover the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage near the area.

Earlier, a Sukkur cop was deprived of his vehicle parked outside a private hospital on Workshop Road.

As per details, Inspector Ali Murad Abbasi visited a private hospital, located at Workshop Road in Sukkur.

Inspector Abbasi saw thieves stealing his vehicle when he came out of the hospital. “I shouted and ran after the vehicle, but thieves fled with my car.”

