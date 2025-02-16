Five people killed over old enmity in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting local police.

As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, police added.

Read more: Shikarpur: Nine killed in armed clash over old enmity

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shoot out between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.