web analytics
19.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 16, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Five people killed over old enmity in Peshawar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting local police. 

As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, police added.

Read more: Shikarpur: Nine killed in armed clash over old enmity

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shoot out between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.