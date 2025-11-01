Four suspected dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Four suspected robbers were killed on Saturday during an alleged encounter with police in Peshawar, ARY News reported, citing officials.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Mera Kachori area within the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station.

Police said the suspects were picketing in the area with the intention of committing a robbery when they encountered a police patrol. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting law enforcement to return fire. During the exchange of gunfire, all four suspects were killed on the spot.

The bodies of the killed suspects were shifted to a morgue for legal formalities.

Police said the suspects were members of an inter-district gang that had been active since 2003 and was involved in several robbery cases across different districts.

According to initial reports, the gang had recently looted the house of a doctor in Chamkani while wearing police uniforms to disguise their identity.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, on Oct 21, 2025, armed robbers hijacked a truck loaded with precious stones in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting police.

As per details, the truck was carrying goods belongings to various traders from Afghanistan when it was intercepted on Ring Road, within the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara Police Station, by armed men.

The robbers held the driver and his companion hostage, snatched their cash and mobile phones, and later abandoned them in a deserted area before fleeing with the truck.

Police have registered the case and launched a search operation to trace the culprits.

Earlier, six dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 15 millions from a house, at Chak No 447/E.B in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, six armed persons entered into house of Muhammad Shehzad, the owner of tractor showroom, and made members of the family hostage at gun point.