Peshawar police foil terror attack on Sarband Riyaz picket

PESHAWAR: Peshawar police foiled a terrorist attack on Sarband Riyaz picket in the wee hours of Friday night, ARY News reported.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police official stated that the police took action after seeing six to seven terrorists coming towards the picket by taking advantage of darkness.

The police party, which was alert after recent attacks, opened fire at them and forced them to flee the scene.

According to the police, no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire.

In a separate terror attack on Thursday, three policemen were martyred and four others were injured in a blast and firing near police station in Bara market, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the blast was followed by intense firing near police station located in Bara market, Khyber.

Earlier this month, the police foiled a terror attack on law enforcers at Gomal Bazar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank city.

According to details, some police officials in KP’s Tank came under a gun attack by a group of heavily armed terrorists. However, police claimed that the attack had been foiled by responding befittingly.