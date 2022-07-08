Peshawar police fulfil wish of 14-year-old thalassemia patient

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) police have fulfilled the wish of a 14-year-old thalassemia patient, Shoaib Akhtar from Charsadda, who aspired to become a police officer, ARY News reported on Friday.

Peshawar Police SSP Operation Lieutenant Commander (Retd) Kashif Aftab Abbasi hosted the 14-year-old thalassemia patient at his office. Shoaib Akhtar was wearing a police uniform during the meeting.

During the meeting, Shoaib Akhtar expressed his wish to meet the SSP Operation Kashif Aftab. The police officer spent time with the thalassemia patient, after which a City Patrol Force vehicle escorted Shoaib to the police line gate with full protocol.

Earlier on July 6, the thalassemia patient met Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash. Desiring to meet the Chief Secretary in person, Shoaib was all smiling upon the fulfilment of his wish.

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, warmly welcomed Shoaib Akhtar who is living his life with determination and optimism despite fighting Thalassemia since birth. Desiring to meet the CS in-person, Shoaib was all smiles upon the fulfilment of his wish. pic.twitter.com/NiRszTPKQd — Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@CSKPOfficial) July 6, 2022

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa warmly welcomed Shoaib Akhtar “who is living his life with determination and optimism despite fighting Thalassemia since birth”.

