Peshawar police to establish SSU to counter riots

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Police has decided to establish a Special Security Unit (SSU) in response to recent violent incidents happened after the former PM Imran Khan arrest on May 09, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Chief City Police Officer (CCPO), the decision is made to establish a Red Zone security circle in the city, and deployed special security unit in the red zone area.

As per the CCPO, an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) will be in charge of the Peshawar Special Security Unit. In the initial phase, profiling of entry routes and important installations within the Red Zone will be covered.

The police authorities have stated that once the profiling is completed, the draft central police office will be dispatched. The special unit will be equipped with modern equipment and connected to an operation room.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.