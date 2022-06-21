Peshawar: Rare lizards’ smuggling foiled by dept of wildlife

Peshawar: The Department of Wildlife foiled the smuggling of 15 rare species of lizards, a case registered under the wildlife act on two smugglers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Department of Wildlife conducted a raid in the Haveliyan area of Peshwar and foiled the smuggling of 15 rare lizards. The two smugglers, arrested from the toll plaza, have been booked under the wildlife act of KPK.

According to the Wildlife department, the smugglers have confessed to smuggling rare lizards overseas.

In another incident on January 26, 2021, a smuggler was arrested for trying to sneak 74 protected lizards into Austria by stuffing them into socks and ice cream boxes at Vienna Airport.

The flyer, who was travelling from Tanzania via the Ethiopian capital Addis Abab, hid the chameleons in his luggage.

During checking, officials found the animals, whose black market value is estimated at around £32,000, in his suitcase. Most of them were in good health although two had died en route.

