VIDEO: Peshawar state-of-the-art mega bus terminal project

A state-of-the-art Peshawar General Bus Terminal, spanning 323 kanals, is set to become one of the largest infrastructure projects in the province’s history.

Constructed at a cost of Rs4.2 billion, the project aims to provide world-class travel facilities, an organised transport system, and a modern, well-equipped environment for the public.

According to Special Assistant for Information Shafi Jan, the project reflects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s steady progress towards development. He described it as just a glimpse, adding that a full documentary on the initiative will be released soon.

The New Peshawar General Bus Terminal, featuring modern amenities and an efficient transport system, will soon be made available to the public.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi approved the inclusion of a new general hospital for Peshawar and an electric bus project for the Peshawar Ring Road in the upcoming Annual Development Program.

He made the decision while chairing a consultative meeting of parliamentarians from the Peshawar region at Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. Senators, MNAs and MPAs from the region attended the meeting, which focused on development priorities for the Provincial Annual Development Program 2026–27.