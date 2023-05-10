Peshawar violence: LRH receives four bodies, 27 injured

PESHAWAR: Four dead bodies and 27 injured brought to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here, citing a spokesperson ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mohammad Asim has said that the injured being provided emergency medical assistance at the health facility. “Most of the injured have been out of danger,” LRH spokesperson said.

“The emergency department of the hospital has been on high alert,” he added.

In the spate of violent protests in provincial capital city of KP, hordes of miscreants entered in Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building and set vehicles parked in the premises on fire. Radio station staff has been present in the building as firing going on. The miscreants have set the the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar on fire.

PTI workers also staged protest outside Qilla Bala Hisar and resorted to fire with weapons.

Peshawar Police in a statement said that 30 persons have been arrested during violent protests and cases of setting properties, vehicles and ambulances on fire, have been registered against them.

The rioters and arsonists being identified with CCTV footage and other sources, police said.

Mardan Police has said that 32 workers involved in rioting during the protest against arrest of Imran Khan, have been arrested. A case has been registered against former minister Atif Khan and other PTI leaders, police said.

The authorities have decided to close Khushhal Khan University Karak in view of tense situation.

Abdul Wali Khan University has also been closed. “Online classes will be conducted from tomorrow”, the university administration has announced.