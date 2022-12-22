Peshawar will host international cricket in 2023: Najam Sethi

LAHORE: Najam Sethi, who recently took charge as head of the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that Peshawar will host international cricket like other cities, ARY News reported.

Talking to media outside PCB headquarters, Sethi said that Peshawar will host international matches in 2023 as the construction of Arbab Niaz Stadium would be completed by June next year.

“Peshawar is not a red flag at all. If we can bring cricket to Karachi, so why can’t we bring it to Peshawar”? he said while responding to a question.

Previously, Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja stated that they cannot bring Western teams to Peshawar at this time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 14-member management committee headed by former PCB chairman Najam Sethi to run the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board till the elections to be held within the next four months.

“The federal government is pleased to constitute a management committee to manage the affairs of PCB with full executive powers with the aim of effecting the restoration of departmental cricket structure and other allied matters, including the nomination of Board of Governors and election of chairman, as stipulated in the 2014 Constitution, within a frame of 120 days,” the notification issued by Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination stated.

Taking to Twitter after the restoration of the 2014 Constitution Najam Sethi wrote: “The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.”

