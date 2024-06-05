web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Peshawar witnesses 48% decline in crime rate 

PESHAWAR: Police have busted 94 gangs involved in heinous crimes and arrested 119 dangerous criminals, many of whom were injured during encounters with police teams, ARY News reported.

Under an effective strategy, a special operation has been launched across the district to combat street crimes.

During the current year, six snatchers involved in dangerous crimes have been killed in police encounters. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar reported on Wednesday that 130 mobile phones, 34 motorcycles, and 5 cars used in crimes had been recovered. Weapons used in crimes have also been seized, he told.

The police have assured that no compromise will be made on the safety of citizens’ lives and property, and all available resources are being utilized to protect the public.

Compared to last year, there has been a 48 percent decrease in street crimes during the current year. The crackdown has led to the arrest of 250 criminals and the recovery of over Rs. 13.7 million, 181 mobile phones, 38 motorcycles, 12 cars, and 6 rickshaws.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has reiterated the commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

