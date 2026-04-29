Peshawar Zalmi receive major boost ahead of PSL 11 final

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has confirmed the availability of Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday.

The right-arm pacer was initially given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature in the league until April 13. He later returned home alongside other Bangladesh players after being called up for national duty during the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand.

He was part of Bangladesh’s squad against New Zealand but was not selected for the first two T20Is, with selectors prioritising his workload management ahead of a busy Test calendar.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Wednesday, reinstated Rana’s NOC, allowing him to rejoin the Zalmi squad for the final.

“This decision has been made considering the significance of participating in the final of a major global franchise competition, which is viewed as an important step in the continued development of the player,” the BCB said in a statement.

“More importantly, the team management and BCB medical team has provided clearance, confirming that his participation in the match will not adversely affect his fitness, workload management or availability for national duty.”

Javed Afridi took to social media and extended his gratitude to the BCB president, Tamim Iqbal, for reinstating the NOC of the right-arm pacer, who set the PSL 11 on fire with his fiery bowling display.

“Thank you Brother Tamim for permitting Nahid Rana to feature for Peshawar Zalmi in the #PSL11 final match InshaAllah,” Afridi posted.

During his brief PSL stint, Rana made a strong impression, picking up seven wickets at an average of 10.85 in four matches at an economy rate of 5.42 for Zalmi.