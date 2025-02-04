Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium gears up to host cricket matches after 20 years

PESHAWAR: The Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar is set to host cricket matches after a long wait of 20 years, ARY News reported.

The stadium, which has undergone renovations, is expected to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, with ICC representatives visiting the venue to assess the on ground situation.

As part of the security arrangements, the police have conducted a survey of the stadium, pavilion area, and hotel routes for foreign players. The Peshawar police chief has also briefed ICC representatives on the security situation. Shuttle services and drone cameras will be used to monitor the stadium and ensure crowd safety.

A helipad is also being constructed near the stadium to facilitate the arrival and departure of foreign players and dignitaries.

Also read: PSL 10: Complete squads of Karachi Kings, other teams

It is worth mentioning here that Arbab Niaz Stadium was the centre of international cricket two decades ago and many international cricket matches have been played here.

Notably, due to the 9/11 incident and the situation in Afghanistan, there has been a halt in holding matches here.

The last international match at Arbab Niaz Stadium was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in 2006.