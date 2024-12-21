Pet lion shot dead after escaping from house in Lahore

Lahore: In an unfortunate incident, a pet lion was shot dead after it went loose in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Harbanspura area where a pet lion broke free from its cage at a Dera (house) of a resident.

The animal attacked at least three people, leaving them injured, before fleeing the premises and reaching a nearby nulla.

After failing to catch the animal, security guards resorted to shooting the lion to death.

Police arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings.

Keeping big cats as a pet is a growing trend among wealthy citizens as recently a YouTuber Rajab Butt was arrested for brandishing firearms in public and keeping a lion cub at his residence without a licence.

Police carried out a raid in collaboration with the Wildlife Department at his residence in the Chuhng area after it was reported that the YouTuber possessed wildlife without a licence and publicly displayed weapons.

Reports said that police and wildlife seized the lion cub Rajab Butt received as a gift during his wedding ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the YouTuber who has been shifted to a local police station for further investigation.

The YouTuber’s lavish wedding festivities attracted significant criticism from social media users after large amounts of cash were thrown at the couple and guests.