YouTuber Rajab Butt arrested from his residence

LAHORE: YouTuber Rajab Butt was arrested on Sunday over brandishing firearms in public and keeping a lion cub at his residence without a licence.

Police carried out a raid in collaboration with the Wildlife Department at his residence in the Chuhng area after it was reported that the YouTuber possessed wildlife without a licence and publicly displayed weapons.

Reports said that police and wildlife seized the lion cub Rajab Butt received as a gift during his wedding ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the YouTuber who has been shifted to a local police station for further investigation.

It is worth noting here that Rajab Butt, having social media 1.1 million Instagram followers and 4.25 million YouTube subscribers, went viral in recent days due to his wedding to Emaan.

The couple held several wedding festivities to mark the celebrations, including a grand Dholki and musical night.

However, the YouTuber’s lavish wedding festivities attracted significant criticism from social media users after large amounts of cash were thrown at the couple and guests.

Rajab Butt rose to fame following his controversial family Vlogs went viral. He became the top YouTube creator in Pakistan earlier this year.