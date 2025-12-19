Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome baby girl Scottie Rose

Pete Davidson has stepped into a fatherhood after arrival of his little angel daughter!

The comedian and actor and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

While the couple shared the joyous news on their Instagram Handle on Thursday, December 18, Scottie was born on December 12.

“My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” Hewitt wrote along a photo of the couple holding their newborn.

While Davidson added, “wu tang forever.”

The post included several other intimate photos of the family of three but the couple kept Scottie’s face hidden as they put on a white heart emoji over her face in each photo.

The baby’s name holds deep significance for the Saturday Night Live alum a she is named in honor of Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson – a New York City firefighter who was killed while responding to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Davidson was just seven years old at the time. Rose is Hewitt’s middle name.

In July, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Davidson and his girlfriend were expecting their first baby together. Shortly after, the model shared the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram.