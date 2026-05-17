Pete Davidson drops major hint before breakup news

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had been planning their separation for quite some time before making it public.

Long before the breakup was formally announced, the 32-year-old comedian and actor had already listed his North Salem property in Upstate New York for $2.495 million on February 14. The Saturday Night Live alum seemed eager to sell the estate, subsequently lowering the price to $2.275 million on March 9 and then to $2.150 million on April 27. Pete Davidson had previously attempted to sell the home for $3.5 million in September 2025 but ultimately decided to rent it out temporarily before putting it back on the market this past February.

Hewitt and Davidson had been sharing the home since they began dating in early 2025 and subsequently welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December of that year.

In a previous interview, Pete Davidson gushed about the privacy of the North Salem house, remarking, “It’s literally like living in paradise. The thing I hated about living in the city all the time was that I would wake up to so much noise, whether it was garbage being picked up, or people fighting, or your neighbors, or whatever was going on in the street.”

Following the initial real estate listing, Davidson and Hewitt moved into an apartment in Brooklyn, eventually splitting up just five months after their daughter was born.