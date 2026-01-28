Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt give peak in their future wedding plans

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt gave a hint at their wedding plans in the near future.

During a recent interview with US Weekly, the comedian and her girlfriend talked about their wedding plans, as they also disclosed that they are planning for more kids.

When the couple was asked if he and Elsie are going to get married or “have enough kids for a soccer team,” Pete replied, “Yeah, we’ll do all that stuff.”

Whilst shedding light on their plans, Pete said, “We want her to have a friend, for sure”. He added, “We love the idea of her being a big sister”.

Elsie chimed in, saying she finds it hard to digest the fact that they would “already be thinking about having another one.”

“The idea of that sounds absolutely insane right now. The process of giving birth is so insane, but so empowering once it happens,” the dotting mom continued.

While sharing her experience of motherhood, the model gushed, “Just having this little thing, I really can’t explain how incredible the whole thing is.”

“The idea of making another one and making a sibling is something I’ve already been like, ‘I want to do it again.’ They’re so tiny when they come out, and they grow so fast. It’s crazy,” she added.

“But right now,” Pete noted, they are “just” focusing on daughter Scottie.

“Let’s get this routine with this baby down. … The first three months of the baby’s life, you’re just keeping her alive,” he added.