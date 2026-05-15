Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have separated roughly five months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie Rose, according to people familiar with the situation.

The split comes after a period of reported strain linked to Davidson’s work commitments, which required frequent travel and extended time away from home following the child’s birth in December 2025.

The demands reportedly created difficulties in balancing professional obligations with the responsibilities of early parenthood, while Elsie Hewitt was said to be seeking greater consistency and support during that period.

The separation is understood to have taken place recently, though the exact timing has not been publicly confirmed by either party. Those familiar with the matter said the focus for both Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt has now shifted to establishing co-parenting arrangements and ensuring stability for their daughter.

Pete Davidson, a comedian and actor known for his work on Saturday Night Live and film projects, and Hewitt, a model, made their relationship public in 2025. The couple were later seen together at various public events and on travel outings before confirming they were expecting a child later that year.

Hewitt documented parts of her pregnancy on social media, including personal updates leading up to the birth of Scottie Rose in December 2025. The couple had appeared to be adjusting to parenthood in the months following the birth, though reports in recent weeks suggested growing tension within the relationship.

Neither Davidson nor Elsie Hewitt has issued a public statement regarding the separation. Representatives for both have not responded to requests for comment.