Pete Davidson ready to spend another $200K?

Despite going through a lengthy procedure to get much of his body art removed, Pete Davidson just unveiled a new tattoo honouring his daughter, Scottie.

At CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, the actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member was pictured with the new ink. The name “Scottie” is tattooed next to Davidson’s ear in photos taken at the event. The tattoo pays tribute to Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, the daughter he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, welcomed on December 12.

Davidson spent several years getting rid of many of his existing tattoos before the new one surfaced. When he first declared his intention to progressively remove his ink in 2021, he projected that the procedure would be finished by the time he was 30. According to reports, he has already spent about $200,000 on the removal process.

In the past, Pete Davidson has characterized the procedure as challenging and physically taxing. In 2025, he stated, “It’s like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you have to do maintenance and let it heal properly.” He added, “And it’s pretty tough. It sucks, I’m not gonna lie.”

Multiple sessions are needed for the removal process, and each treatment is followed by a few weeks of recuperation. Pete Davidson had stated that he planned to retain only a few tattoos, including certain custom designs.

His personal objectives, such as staying sober, were also a factor in his choice to get rid of his tattoos. Nonetheless, the fresh tattoo showcases a momentous occasion in his life as a new parent. Expressing views on fatherhood, Davidson shared his experience, adding, “Dad life is f—ing awesome. It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”