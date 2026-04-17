Pete Hegseth faces backlash after reciting Pulp Fiction quote at Pentagon service

During a Pentagon worship service, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recited what he called ‘CSAR 25:17,’ a prayer used by combat search‑and‑rescue crews, notably during a recent mission to rescue U.S. airmen in Iran.

The language closely resembled the fictional Ezekiel 25:17 speech delivered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction.’

Hegseth replaced religious references with military terminology, such as ‘my call sign is Sandy One,’ framing the passage as a unit identity marker.

The original text of Ezekiel 25:17 in the Bible is a brief declaration of divine vengeance. A longer, more dramatic version appeared in the 1973 Japanese film ‘Bodyguard Kiba,’ which Tarantino adapted for ‘Pulp Fiction.’

Hegseth’s prayer incorporated much of Tarantino’s language, with additional military-themed modifications, demonstrating how the passage evolved through film adaptations before entering a Pentagon ceremony.

The prayer quickly went viral, sparking Reddit threads, memes, and social media posts mocking the event’s cinematic nature. Critics accused Hegseth of blurring the lines between religion, entertainment, and military ceremony, with some arguing that his actions undermined the solemnity of the occasion.

The backlash intensified existing scrutiny of his leadership amid the conflict in Iran.

Just hours after the worship service, House Democrats filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth, citing the Iran war, civilian casualties, and the mishandling of sensitive information.

While unlikely to succeed in the Republican-controlled House, the timing of the ‘Pulp Fiction’ episode gave opponents fresh ammunition.

The controversy reignited debates about religious neutrality in the military, with previous reports highlighting chaplains’ concerns about exclusionary practices.