A social media controversy has emerged after Jennifer Rauchet, wife of Pete Hegseth, was criticized for her outfit at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The discussion began when a user on X claimed that Rauchet wore a dress purchased from online platform known for low-cost products. The post included side-by-side images comparing her event look with a similar dress listed online.

According to the screenshot shared, the outfit—described as an off-shoulder evening dress with rhinestone details—was priced at approximately $13.

Some users backed the claim, sharing additional images that appeared to show similar dresses listed on platforms like Shein and Amazon. These posts fueled speculation that the dress may have come from a low-cost retailer.

The situation quickly drew a wide range of reactions online. Critics mocked the fashion choice, with some making personal remarks about Rauchet and her husband Pete Hegseth. Others took a more humorous approach, posting jokes about the situation.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users questioned whether the dress was actually from a discount platform, suggesting it could instead be a designer piece that had been replicated by fast-fashion sellers.