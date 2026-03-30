Peter Alexander leaves NBC News after 22 Years

Peter Alexander’s association with NBC has come to an end after nearly 22 years.

On March 28, the 49-year-old American news anchor announced his unexpected departure from the network, citing personal reasons related to his children.

He, in his statement, noted, “I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years”.

He added, “So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me. I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives.”

Alexander shared two daughters, Ava and Emma, with his wife, Alison Starling. His departure marked the end of his tenure at NBC News, where he also stepped down from his longtime role as co-host of Saturday TODAY.