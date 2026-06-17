Peter Phillips and newlywed wife Harriet make Royal ascot debut

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet Phillips, have made their first official public appearance as a married couple at the opening day of Royal Ascot.

The high-profile racing event kicked off with its traditional, grand ceremonial procession led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The reigning monarchs shared the lead carriage with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington to welcome guests to the prestigious annual meet.

A Family Affair at the Races

Following closely behind the King and Queen was the second carriage of the procession, which featured Princess Anne. The 75-year-old Princess Royal was accompanied by her son, Peter Phillips, and his wife Harriet, marking a significant milestone for the couple.

While the couple has previously been seen at public events during their relationship, this elegant appearance marks their official debut before the public and royal onlookers since tying the knot.

The Royal Procession Highlights

The opening day of Royal Ascot brought out the core members of the British royal family, blending tradition with celebration. The event remains a highlight of the royal calendar, celebrated as much for its high fashion and strict dress codes as it is for world-class horse racing.

The couple’s inclusion in the prominent secondary carriage underscores Harriet’s seamless integration into the royal family’s inner circle.