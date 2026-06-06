Princess Kate & Prince William Steal the Spotlight at Peter Phillips’ Wedding

The British royal family gathered in the Cotswolds on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son and the late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

Among the most-watched guests: Prince William and Princess Kate, who made a stylish, rain-defying appearance at the private ceremony.

A Rainy Cotswolds Wedding With Royal Glamour

The couple exchanged vows at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, near Cirencester, in an intimate service followed by a reception at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s home. Despite drizzly weather, Kate Middleton turned heads in a cream-colored, collared boucle-knit maxi dress by Roland Mouret paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat trimmed with caramel velvet ribbon.

She accessorized with a cream clutch, amber drop earrings, and a diamond pendant necklace.

Prince William, 43, arrived alongside Kate, 44, staying “for the entirety” of his cousin’s celebration. The Prince of Wales is said to be “keen to make amends” after missing Peter’s first wedding in 2008 due to a scheduling clash.

Who Was There — And Who Wasn’t

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also attended the church ceremony, though they departed early for the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs more than 100 miles away. Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh were also present.

Prince Harry was not invited, with friends telling Hello! magazine that he and Peter “haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch”. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson also did not attend.

The Bride and Groom: A Modern Royal Love Story

Peter Phillips, 48, and Harriet Sperling, 45, announced their engagement in August 2025 after being first seen together at Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024.

Both are divorcees with children from previous relationships. Peter shares daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, with ex-wife Autumn Kelly. Harriet, a paediatric specialist nurse and freelance writer, has a teenage daughter, Georgina.

Because both are divorced, the couple required special permission from the local vicar to marry in church — a rule relaxed in 2002.

Why This Wedding Matters: Royal Bonds and Next-Gen Connections

Peter and his sister Zara Tindall grew up alongside William and Harry, sharing royal holidays and balcony appearances at Trooping the Colour. Royal expert Joe Little noted, “There is a closeness with the Phillips’ kids, which is great to see. William and Peter Phillips were close when William was a teenager, and that has continued into the next generation”.

Peter, 19th in line to the throne, works as a sports management executive and does not undertake official royal duties.

Kate’s Full-Circle Moment

Kate’s attendance carries extra meaning. She went solo to Peter’s 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly when William missed it for a friend’s nuptials in Kenya. That day marked the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II. This weekend, she returned as Princess of Wales, walking beside William into the same family celebration.