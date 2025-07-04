Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai dies at 61

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai, considered one of the country’s football legends, has passed away at the age of 61.

According to Nigerian media outlets, the former goalkeeper, affectionately known as Dodo Mayana, suffered a cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness.

“We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai – a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 Afcon champion,” the Nigeria Football Federation posted on X.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond,” the post read.

Born in Lagos, Peter Rufai appeared in 65 games for Nigeria and also represented his nation at the FIFA World Cup in 1994 and 1998.

Revered in his country for having safe hands and commanding presence in the field, he was part of the Super Eagles side when they won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994.

They beat Zambia 2-1 in the final to lift the Africa Cup of Nations title, marking what is called the golden generation of football in Nigeria.

His former teammate Kanu wrote in an X post, “We lost an African legend Peter Rufai. May his soul rest well. May your spirit continue to inspire all of us and future generations.”

Following the Nigeria goalkeeper’s death, Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa said that Rufai’s unwavering presence between the posts brought the nation moments of pride on the world stage.

“Though you’ve left us, your legacy soars higher than any trophy. Fly high, Dodo Mayana,” he added.