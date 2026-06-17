Peter Serafinowicz will play Peeves the Poltergeist in the Harry Potter reboot

Hogwarts is officially welcoming its new troublemaker: Peter Serafinowicz has been cast as the ghost of Peeves the Poltergeist for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series. This will mark the first time the beloved spectral menace is brought to life in a live-action adaptation after 25 years of being confined to the books.

The Cast: A Perfect Match for Peeves

On June 15, 2026, HBO announced that Serafinowicz has been chosen to portray Peeves in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, set to premiere on Christmas 2026. The official Harry Potter Instagram page confirmed the news with the caption: “Got your conk! Peter Serafinowicz has been cast as Peeves the Poltergeist.”

Serafinowicz is a British actor and comedian best known for his voice work as Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, for his role as Denarian Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy, as Edgar Covington in Parks and Recreation, and as Big Daddy in the Sing films. He also appeared in 2025’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon as Spitelout.

Why Peeves Is an Important Addition to Hogwarts

Peeves is a rowdy poltergeist who thrives on tormenting the students of Hogwarts by dropping statues, taunting them, and generally driving Mr. Filch up the wall. He is a constant presence in J.K. Rowling’s books, but his live-action debut was omitted from all eight Warner Bros. Films.

Although Rik Mayall filmed scenes as Peeves for the 2001 film, Philosopher’s Stone, director Chris Columbus cut him after he was unhappy with the character’s design. To date, Peeves had only been featured in games like Hogwarts Legacy.

HBO’s Promise to Fans: “Going Deeper” Than the Movies

Planned as seven seasons, with each season adapting one book, HBO has promised more detail than was possible in the films. According to WBD streaming president JB Perrette, the production will “take theatrical to just a whole different level” and “tell more of the pieces that you didn’t get to capture in a two-hour movie.”

The inclusion of Peeves in the cast shows that HBO is committed to bringing elements to life that the film series left behind.

Other Cast Members in HBO’s Harry Potter Season 1

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron. The role of Dumbledore will be played by John Lithgow, with Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. The role of Voldemort has yet to be cast.

Francesca Gardiner is writing the series and serving as showrunner, with Mark Mylod directing a number of episodes. The series is scheduled to premiere in December 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.