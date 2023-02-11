Petition challenges sedition law in LHC, seeks its abolition

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to declare the sedition law as void, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Sedition laws are a legacy of the colonial history, where British masters while looting and plundering the subcontinent leveraging this law, to jail those resisting enslavement,” according to the petition.

“Section 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) are contravening the fundamental human rights,” according to the plea.

Petetioner argued that ” the colonial-era sedition laws are being exercised to serve political interests and exploit citizens.”

“The Indian supreme court while restraining implementation of this law, has termed it a product of the British colonial era and suspended all sedition trials under this law.”

“The citizens could not be subjected to oppression while suspending their fundamental human rights under the constitution,” the petitioner further argued.

The petitioner has sought the court to declare the colonial era sedition law as extra-constitutional and declare it null and void.

Section 124A added to the IPC in 1870, by the British and using the sedition law to convict and sentence those fighting for freedom.

